Singer Angella Katatumba has revealed that she ended her relationship with producer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre in January this year when the renowned producer declined to go for an HIV test.

In December last year, Katatumba confirmed that she was dating the producer saying that they were “inseparable” at the time. The two were also seen in several public places hanging out and working on songs together.

In a Facebook post, Katatumba has now said that they separated because Andre refused to ‘completely’ do an HIV test.

Katatumba added that Andre faced several other problems in January this year including financial constraints.

“Things got crazy for him in January where he was burdened with a lot of problems. Amongst financial and many others, Andre’s former PA stole his money and his car and to make matters worse, I also left him in January, because, he completely refused to do the HIV test,” Katatumba said.

Katatumba however said that this wasn’t an easy call and she felt horrible because Andre poured” all the love on earth” on her.

“Despite that, I had to stick to my principles. I decided to keep it professional and focus on promoting our music,”

“For over three months, Andre treated me like a princess. He spent over shs 20 million on me. There is nothing he didn’t do or buy for me and he never let me pay for a thing. He introduced me to all his friends, family, relatives and he even took me to his village,” she said.

Katatumba’s revelation comes at a time when two young female artistes have recently come out to accuse Andre of sexual harassment.

A one Jesca Pafra alias J-Pafra and another young singer called Nadia Rania appeared on NBS Television saying that Andre begged them for sex as a prerequisite for them to shoot a video for their collaboration with him.

“I have a personal experience with Daddy Andre, I paid him shs 1.5m to record my song, then he asked that I go to his studio at home in Najjera, when I reached the house, his studio was dark, he started touching me all over then be started ‘squeezing me’, I was disgusted and left the studio and refused to return until he met me in the sitting room. I succeeded but he took it personal thereafter,” Pafra told NBS.

“One time he called me and said he was coming go Bwera, Kasese to handover the demos, but on condition that we sleep together,” she added.

In a separate interview with NBS TV however, Andre refuted all these claims as ‘baseless and malicious’ before refusing to comment further on the subject saying that he had already submitted the claims to his lawyers.