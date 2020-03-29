Dr Adam Mugume, who has been the Executive Director for Research and Policy at the Bank of Uganda was on Friday appointed as the Bank’s Deputy Governor, Nile Post has learnt.

According to a statement released by Dr James Kahoza the presiding chairman of BoU, Mugume’s appointment was agreed upon in a special meeting held on March 27,2020.

“A special meeting held on 27th March 2020 unanimously resolved to designate Dr Adam Mugume to perform the executive function of the Office of the deputy governor until a substantive Deputy Governor is appointed,” the statement reads in part.

The position of the Deputy Governor at Bank of Uganda fell vacant in January this year when Dr Louis Kasekende’s 10 years of service came to an end after his contract ended.

Nile Post contacted Kelvin Kizito Kiyingi, Deputy Director, Communications Department at Bank of Uganda who confirmed the appointment.

Kizito told Nile Post that Dr Mugume is a highly respected economist with several years of experience in central banking and academia.

“Since 2011, he has been head of BOU’s Research and Policy Directorate, where he he has been responsible for overseeing the BOU’s economic forecasts and monetary policy formulation,” Kizito told Nile Post.

Dr Mugume holds a PHD in Economics from Oxford University, a Masters in Economics from the University of Botswana and a Bachelors in Economics from Makerere University.