President Museveni has replaced Doris Akol as the Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General with immediate effect, the Nile Post has learnt.

“By virtue of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of URA . This appointment takes immediate effect,”Museveni said on Sunday afternoon.

About Akol

Akol was appointed as URA Commissioner General in October 2014 to replace Allen Kagina who was taken to Uganda National Roads Authority.

Prior to her appointment, Akol had served as the Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Board Matters at the tax body but had also served as URA’s legal secretary.

Under Akol’s stewardship, Uganda’s tax body has grown revenue from shs8 billion in the financial year 2013/14 to shs14 billion in the financial year 2017/2018.

During her tenure, URA was able to construct its own headquarters at a tune of shs139 billion that was opened in January last year at Nakawa fully funded by the Ugandan government.

The building constructed by Seyani Brothers & Co. (U) Ltd is the tallest building in Kampala comprising four podiums and 18 floors totaling up to 26,026 square metres of office space – making it 23 floors.

The new building will save Uganda Revenue Authority at least shs3.8 billion annually in rent fees.