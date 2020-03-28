Police in Kampala have arrested Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawala, Rubaga Division in Kampala over controversial statements he made in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, the controversial pastor said coronavirus is non-existent adding it is just simple flu.

He said the guidelines by President Museveni, Health Ministry and World Health Organisation are a waste of time.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Yiga has been arrested for questioning over the statements that mislead the public.

“The action of Pastor Iga promotes the spread of the COVID 19 and can, therefore, be considered as a direct attack on the people of the Republic of Uganda,” Onyango said in a statement.

” Therefore, the suspect, who is currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station will be interviewed to establish the motive behind the dangerous utterances.”

The Kampala police publicist warned the public to desist from such false and alarmist utterances that may mislead the public.

The development comes at a time when the country’s confirmed cases have hit 23 after 5 more were added on Friday night.

President Museveni is expected to issue new guidelines as the country aims at combating the coronavirus pandemic that has had lasting effects on the entire world in the past few months.