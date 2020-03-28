The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has warned police officers against beating members of the public while trying to enforce President Museveni’s directives on combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early this week, the president suspended the use of public transport for two weeks but members of security forces were seen flogging people in various parts of the city.

However, in a message through the Director in charge of Police operations, AIGP Asuman Mugyenyi, officers are warned against inhumane treatment to members of the public while enforcing the president’s directives.

“Enforcement teams are directed to remain courteous and humane while executing these guidelines .Errant officers shall have action taken against them,” the message reads in part.

According to the message, Police officers have been warned to refrain from enforcing directives based on social media but should base on official communication channels.

Consequently, law enforcement officers have also been asked to allow vehicles or any other means of public transport carrying pregnant mothers to move uninterrupted.

“Note that there is no curfew and restriction of movement but guided movement.”

The development comes in the wake of brutality meted out to members of the public on Thursday by security agencies including the police and Local Defence Unit personnel while trying to enforce the suspension of public transport means by the president.

Photos and video footage on Thursday depicted women, children and other people including food vendors weeping after being flogged by security while trying to enforce the president’s directives.

This has since attracted condemnation from the public on their behavior while enforcing the directives.

A number of guidelines have since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic been issued in Uganda where the number of cases has reached 23.

President Museveni is expected to issue new guidelines any time from now.