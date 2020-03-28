President Museveni has said the country will need to take additional drastic measures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the Ministry of Health last night announced five more cases to make it 23.

In a statement, the president said something must be done to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“We may have to take additional drastic measures. I will keep you informed,”Museveni said.

He however expressed optimism that despite having many people who returned from Dubai and other countries abroad, a big number of them have tested negative.

“Although the number is growing, I am still happy to see that the majority of returnees are negative which means they don’t have the virus. However, the worry is that the people who are positive had circulated in the population.”

“Nevertheless, the medical teams will trace all the contacts and check on them.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, government has put in place several measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

Government started by banning all cultural, social, political and any form of gatherings that saw a schools ,universities, churches, mosques and any other place that brings a big number of people together closed.

The guidelines have also seen public transport suspended for two weeks.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,” the president said.

He explained that it is in the interest of the citizens’ health that they avoid gatherings which would be a fertile ground for the coronavirus to spread.