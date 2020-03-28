President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda’s armed forces has promoted Brig. Abel Kandiho, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) chief to Major General.

Kandiho was appointed CMI chief in January 2017 but since his appointment, the army’s intelligence wing has been engaged in a number of operations to rid the country of criminals working together with police.

On a rare occasion, Kandiho was in 2018 seen asking Kisekka market to calm down during their protests over the arrest of Kyadondo East legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Though the angry traders didn’t listen to Kandiho’s advice, he later tried to seek answers from other security personnel who were trying to control the situation.

He is at the forefront of Uganda’s frost relations with neighboring Rwanda.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence that he heads led the crackdown on Rwandan nationals that the Kampala establishment say were sent to infiltrate Uganda’s security agencies, especially police.

A number of them have been arrested by CMI and arraigned before the army court but also deported.

The Saturday promotions have also seen Uganda’s military attache to Brussels, Moses Rwakitarate promoted to Major General.