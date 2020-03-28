Government is expected to announce the closure of city arcades in a raft on new measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

With Uganda’s coronavirus cases now 23, President Museveni is expected to brief the nation today on the new measures.

Yet before he does, there are indications that closing arcades could be one of the new measures.

The minister of Trade and Industry, Amelia Kyambadde told CBS Radio earlier today that the rate at which Covid-19 is spreading has left Uganda with little choice.

“The disease has spread and there are 23 cases now. And there could be many more yet to be discovered. So as a shop owner in an arcade how do you know whether the person you are selling to is sick or fine? This is a critical time. This is war. Coronavirus is not spread like AIDS which someone can guard against. So for me if i were working in an arcade I would ask myself whether I will be able to enjoy the money I am making. My advice to people is to stay home,” she said.

Already government has suspended public transport, closed schools, bars and betting houses as a way of curbing the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people globally.