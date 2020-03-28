The Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, pushing the total positive cases in Uganda to a collective total of 23.

According to Dr Diana Atwine the permanent secretary at he Ministry of Health, these were from the tests that were made on Friday, March 27, 2020.

“5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed positive and 222 tested negative out of the 227 samples run today. This brings the total to 23 cases,” Dr. Atwine confirmed.

Details of the five cases are to be released in a press conference that is expected to be held today.

Dr. Atwine urged the public to continue following the set guidelines and regulations by the Ministry of Health in order to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

Uganda had earlier in the day, yesterday, confirmed 4 new cases.

According to a statement from President Museven yesterdayi, all the patients were in a stable condition.