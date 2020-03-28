Ruparelia Foundation in conjunction with Cedric Babu, an aspiring MP for Kampala Central will embark on a tour of Kampala’s central parishes to sensitize the masses on how to protect themselves against Covid-19.

The foundation will starting today tour Kamwokya, Mengo, Kagugube, Bukesa, Nakivubo, Shauriyako, Industrial area, Kisenyi and Old Kampala.

The campaign that will involve distribution of food stuff, will go on till next week.

Babu said: “We are going through a difficult period right now. This is the time for us to show collective responsibility. We have to unite and pull together as communities and follow the guidelines as set by Ministry of Health if we are to get through the crisis.”

Jyotsna Ruparelia, a co-founder of Ruparelia Foundation said coronavirus does not discriminate against social class, religion or ethnicity.

“It simply kills. This is the time when we all must know – right from kindergarten going school children to us right to adults and grandparents. This is not the time to be ignorant about the virus. We cannot afford to be ignorant,” she said.

Jyotsna Ruparelia and Cedric Babu will be joined by LC one chairmen of the respective areas and doctors.

Over the years, the Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several people to champion positive change in different communities across the country.