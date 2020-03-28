A group of doctors under the Seven Doctors group have developed an app to help people cope with other medical conditions amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

One of the doctors behind the platform Dr Raymon Baluku told The Nile Post that they understand that given this ongoing pandemic, the healthcare systems in Uganda are progressively switching attention to fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“If you were wondering how you will access a doctor, where and when, the Seven Doctors’ platform brings you Ugandan medical doctors right there on your smartphone anytime anywhere to attend to your medical problems,” he said.

Baluku said using the app, Seven App, a person can consult a doctor of his/her choice choice on Seven App chat platform and get their prescription instantly on their email.

People can also choose to book an appointment with a doctor and meet physically for further medical assessment.

“With your prescription, you can then get drugs from your nearest pharmacy. We have doctors ranging from general practitioners (GP) to all categories of medical specialists e.g. gynecologists, pediatricians, physicians, surgeons, dermatologists and other specialists,” Baluku said.

He said the app shows if the doctor is online or time last seen.

“You can share picture of your scan and lab reports to the doctor to see in the chat. To improve patient assessment and physical examination by the doctor, Seven App allows one to send a picture or a video recording of the problem on the patient’s body,” he said.

He said the app can be downloaded from the google play store.