United Bank for Africa(UBA) has announced that will provide $14 million in form of relief support to 19 African countries , shs579 million(USD 150,000) of which will come specifically to Uganda to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The relief support across the continent through the UBA Foundation will catalyse a comprehensive response to the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time when we must all play our part. This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together –and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic,” said the UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”

Break down

According to UBA, the support program will see $2.8 million go to the Lagos state government in Nigeria, $1.4 million to Nigeria’s Federal Capital territory, Abuja and $2.8 million to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria.

The donation will also see $4.2 million go to countries where UBA has presence with Uganda taking $150,000(approximately shs579million) whereas $2.8 million will go to medical centres to cater for equipment and supplies and free telemedicine call centre facility.

UBA will also fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital.

In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, which is physician- led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

Uganda has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus .