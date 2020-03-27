Police have said members of the public have devised new tricks of defying President Museveni’s ban on public transport.

The president on Wednesday banned the use of all public transport means all over the country for a period of two weeks to help combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, although a big number of people is adhering to the directives, some individuals have devised means to defy the same.

“We have witnessed that people are now trying to defy the directives by using bicycles. When they are about to reach our check points, the passenger gets off the bicycle and walks then they meet after the check point,”Onyango said.

The Kampala police mouthpiece said on the second day of the directive, they have impounded 24 motor vehicles, six motorcycles and 12 bicycles in the Kampala Metropolitan policing area.

We want to urge the general public to continue adhering to the Presidential directives. Together we shall defeat the enemy of COVID19.”

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Museveni said the ban is meant to ensure people are safe.

“This means all taxis, mini buses, buses, passenger trains, tuk tuks and boda bodas have been suspended for 14 days because we want to minimize movement of people,”Museveni said.

“The only means will be private vehicles but they should not carry more than 3 people including the driver. Even a private vehicle packed with family members is not allowed. Those moving to villages for functions like Easter should wait until we get out of this danger.”

Uganda has so far confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc in different parts of the world.