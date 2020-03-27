Police have denied reports that they shot two people for defying President Museveni’s directives on Thursday.

Two people including a bodaboda rider and his passenger on Thursday suffered injuries after being shot at by police officers who were trying to enforce the president’s directive suspending public transport in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mukono.

However, in a statement on Friday afternoon, Kampala Metropolitan Area police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango explained that at around mid-day, a motorist carrying two passengers was stopped at Jinja Misindye LCI, Misindye ward, Goma Division, Mukono District, by Police officers and he defied the order.

“The officers used all means to make him stop and the motorcycle was parked aside. The community and the rider decided to forcefully remove the motorcycle from Police. Police officers tried to talk to them but they continued to advance towards one Police officer who fired warning shots,”Onyango said.

The Kampala police mouthpiece explained that in the resultant melee, a stray bullet hit the rider, one Alex Oryem in the knee before he was rushed to Mukono Health Centre for treatment.

Qutoing eyewitnesses, Onyango says the rider deliberately refused to stop when asked by police officers.

“The rider deliberately refused to comply and attacked the officers on duty, then other people joined. However, it is only one person who was injured not two as alleged on social media.”

“We want to appeal to the general public to adhere to the Presidential directives other than confronting security personnel because the exercise helps all of us irrespective of the institution.”

Police’s side of the story differs from reports that indicate that it was two people who were shot.

Reports indicated that Oryem was shot together with Kasim Ssebude(shot in the stomach).

According to their own version, the two victims insist that they had not known of the president’s directive because they had not watched news the following night.

They also said that after being stopped, they tried to ask the officers the offence they had committed, they fired at them.