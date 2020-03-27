Nigeria is set to release six coronavirus patients after they fully recovered from the infection. All six persons are in Lagos State, the hardest hit by the disease. It will bring to eight the total number of recoveries.

The disease control outfit said as at Wednesday March 25, the total number of cases stood at 51 with two recoveries and one death.

Meanwhile there are concerns over the relatively woeful number of testing that has been conducted across the territory.

A report by the local newspaper The Cable said a total of 178 tests have been run in Nigeria as a whole. Lagos alone has undertaken 88 of the figure with 52 in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

The federal government announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.