Liberia’s President George Weah has added his voice to a song raising awareness of the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Weah, who is a former professional footballer, already has his own recording studio behind a church in the capital Freetown, reports RFI.

He started working on the new single before coronavirus even reached Liberia, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh is quoted as saying in the Guardian.

There are currently three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Mr Weah speaks, rather than sings, his lyrics, which are packed full of information about preventing the virus from spreading and symptoms.

In the song he advises that the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to wash your hands.

He then half-sings: “Covid-19 can lead to severe respiratory problems.”

The lyrics of the chorus, sung by gospel singers, are: “We must all rise, let’s stand together to fight corona.”

It is assumed that this is meant metaphorically, not literally, as some governments around the world are advising you stand two metres away from each other to avoid spreading the virus.