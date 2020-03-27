The headteacher of Kabojja Junior School, Richard Okiror, has refuted allegations labelled against the institution that it disobeyed the directives issued by President Museveni, including closing schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, police raided the school after it received reports that it was conducting classes in disregard of museveni’s directive.

Okiror told Nile Post they are law abiding.

“The truth is we closed the school on Thursday 19th earlier than the day the president had directed because we wanted our teachers also to go and pick their children with a settled mind in the boarding schools where they are studying from. We didn’t disobey the president,”said Okiror.

Okiror said he further instructed some other non teaching staff to also come and clean up the institution in order to leave the place tidy.

“I was surprised to see the DPC Kira storming the school with his men .I tried to explain to him, little did I know that he had already instructed his men to close our gate and he refused to listen to me,”he narrated.

Okiror admitted that indeed children were found at school but these pupils were for his staff.

He said he instructed some of his teachers to come to school and prepare some holiday work for the children to keep them busy during this period.

“Some teachers came to prepare holiday work for our children who are at home redundant and I had communicated to the parents to come and pick that work on 27th Friday March.We also wanted mid term results to be posted to the parents using their email addresses,”he said.