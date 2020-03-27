Chinese telecommunications giants, Huawei have donated telemedicine solutions to government to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment was received on behalf of government by Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health Minister at ministry headquarters in Wandegeya.

The Huawei Executive Director Enterprise Business group, Bai Chengyu said the video conferencing equipment have been installed at different offices at the Ministry of Health and Mulago Hospital and that Huawei was willing to give more assistance.

“This video conference and telemedicine solution has been implemented all over China, Thailand and Pakistan among others to assist in the fight against COVID-19 and I hope this shall also be of help here,”Chengyu said.

He noted that the system can be connected to its kind in other countries to enable international collaboration and during today’s installation and test, a Chinese doctor was connected to provide remote consultation.

Speaking at the function, Dr.Aceng said the equipment will go a long way in helping government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He applauded Huawei for efforts to improve the ICT sector in the country but also coming to the help of Ugandans in terms of health.

“I am very grateful for this wonderful and generous donation by Huawei. This is of great importance to the country in such a time .We thank you Huawei for your great effort and contribution,” the Health Minister said.

Dr.Aceng said that the digital package also includes special video terminals and software that connects to more terminals such as phones and computers of the doctors and officers.

“This shall enable real-time communication and interactive content sharing without much risk of physical contact”she noted.

Government is currently doing all it can within its means to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.

So far, a total of 18 cases have been confirmed in Uganda with 811 people under government quarantine and 373 under self-quarantine.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, government has put in place several guidelines to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.