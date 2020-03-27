Members of the public wishing to get new driving permits and those seeking to renew old ones will have to wait longer after Face Technologies suspended business for over a month over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We hereby regret to inform the public that due to Corona Virus outbreak, all Computerized Driving Permit facilities across the country have been closed for 30 days effective immediately,” the Ministry of Works and Transport announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre, the Works and Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala said throughout this period, drivers without valid driving permits will be allowed on the road.

“We shall not be issuing driving permits until this situation normalises. We are working with the police and you will not be arrested for your driving permit having expired during this period,” Gen. Katumba Wamala said.

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, Coronavirus has had lasting effects on the affairs of the world leading to closure of a number of businesses whereas economies have been dealt big blows.

In Uganda, 18 cases have so far been confirmed but a number of government agencies have suspended their works after the outbreak last week.

Government has since respondent but closing the country’s borders not to allow anyone coming in and those existing as a measure to control the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Government has also banned public gatherings and public transport has been suspended as the country continues to suffer with the effects of the global pandemic.