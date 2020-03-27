Experts have warned that stories related to the coronavirus pandemic might be unsettling to members of the public and can lead to mental problems.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mental Health Uganda said that as the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, there are emotional risks and challenges related to the stories aired out concerning the matter.

“This outbreak is stressful for everyone and thus leads to fear and anxiety. As a result, it has caused strong emotions for children and adults in varied but heavy proportions. Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations and how one responds can depend on internal and environmental conditions,” the statement said.

According to the experts, people who may be greatly affected include older people, those living with chronic conditions, those helping in response like doctors and other health care providers; those with psychosocial disabilities, those released from quarantine, children and those who are particularly confused and feel insecure.

“As such, people will fear and worry about their own health and the health of loved ones. As a consequence, there will be changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty in concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems; and increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs,” Mental Health Uganda said.

The experts however say that those quarantined should be given psycho-social support to enable them adapt to the conditions well and without any side effects.

Remedy

Mental Health Uganda however says that it is not too late to offer remedy to some of the people who might be affected by the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

“Make public health communication accessible. Every person has the right to immediate and correct information on the epidemic and the measures they and their families should take,” Mental Health Uganda advises.

“Ensure there are accessible, inclusive and hygienic health services. Facilities and services for quarantine should be fully accessible to persons with disabilities, including all information. Ensuring that people with psycho-social disabilities are not left without essential support and human contact will greatly help them.”

The experts explain that the people with mental disabilities should always be treated on equal basis with others.

“Individually, take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be unsettling; take care of your body; make time to unwind, take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate; try to eat healthy, well-balanced and timely meals; exercise regularly especially indoors; get plenty of rest and sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.”

Uganda has now reached 18 coronavirus cases since the first case was confirmed over five days ago.

A number of measures have since been put in place to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the world and bringing economies to a standstill since its outbreak in the Wuhan city of China late last year.