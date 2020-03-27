Kyadondo East Legislator and People Power pressure group founder has found resistance from his supporters and a section of people on social media regarding the police and LDU brutality in enforcing Museveni’s directives on coronavirus pandemic.

Early this week, President Museveni banned public transport and markets with the exception of only those selling foodstuffs. Museveni’s directive was on the basis of Uganda declaring another 5 cases of COVID-19, bringing the number to 14.

In the wake of the directive, a combination of police, and LDU personnel were deployed to enforce the directive and they went on lashing rampage, beating vendors, idlers, and rouging up Boda Boda riders and taxi operators in Kampala and elsewhere.

Bobi Wine in his message later said it was a gross violation of human rights to beat up people in the name of enforcing the presidential directive.

I want to condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the violence meted out on the people of Uganda yesterday by security agencies, especially the LDUs and Police.

We are all agreeable that measures must be taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease, but that should not give security agencies the leeway to brutalise our mothers, sisters, and brothers with impunity. Even in times like these, human rights and the rule of law must be respected by all,” he said.

However, Bobi Wine’s comments caused a debate on his page, with many of his top fans choosing to disagree.

“But My President wen we stay at home and prevent the virus from spreading, we can go back to normal and work. It’s not good but some Ugandans need an iron stick to put sense in them. We shall be victims of the few who don’t listen. Naffe tuli bubi, we depend on a little meal a day with our children but we adhered to Govt’s appeal of staying at home. Mr.Bobi wine you always ask us,” Lydia Nakibuka, a top fan said.

“I strongly disagree with you today, as an elite I expected to focus on saving people’s lives, we all have been crying for bad governance but this time it’s between life and death. Go to other countries, the police are at every traffic signals and laws are observed. I guess it’s wise to fight hunger than a virus in our poor health service,” Ian Mucunguzi said.

“Good political campaign message but on the group that is the only way…. violate few to save many…that’s why we can’t entrust you with leadership. For you can’t make those crucial decisions, you’ll be learning on the job. learning on us…directives are directives,” Okema Tim.

“Much as this violence is bad, we are tired of Ugandans herding not to government directives. It has become a trend that they prefer iron fists to just “pleas’ as they will often times comply not. Even where lives are at stake, they choose to compromise most often. Better is the violence meted at them than placing our unhealthy healthy system at peripheral checks. Better we encourage them to follow the issued guidelines to avert any risk of spreading the disease in the populace,” Wampamba Hillary Moses.

“#BOBIam yo number one supporter/fan in politics and music respectively but now we are likely to apart coz when it comes to health & life of pipo there I strongly support all security organs to use any possible mean until sense comes to fellows Ugandans#long live updf, upf ldu, and all security organs but the symptoms persist kindly shoot but not to kill,” Gerard Bin Ntambi Evelyn

“For a million times I do side with you but I think what those people are doing is best for our nation and people to come, in fact, I wish the president close all the shops with exception of the supermarket, ATM and pharmacies. Lastly, I would argue all those governments employees at least to sacrifice 40% of their salary back to the people,” Mohmets clothing world

“With all the respect my president Bobi I think they should get beaten rather than to die u told us kweberaramu it’s time people to break their small box to use the little earnings been keeping for emergence,”Mwesigye Bugle.

“Mr. Bob wine, let’s agree that Ugandans cannot listen. they take things for granted and this virus is real so plz , me I highly support enforcement measures to be applied. It’s directive from the president no matter oba u support him or not but it’s a directive that has to be implemented, sir. This time around no politics,” KIigongo Hussein.

“Your right but you will only understand it when ur now in power. You always think your the only one who is right but we are all humans. One day the same people will be against you when your now in power and trying to do something right. You will remember all these moments when they supported anything u said , the president talks and the nation acts according to how they think,” Opi Rwiki

“I wonder which kind of president u will make…… sometimes a tough hand is needed…….if u become to humble like a priest u won’t maintain ur seat for a year,” Tumwine Benson

Sarah Aboki: “Police at its work Gwe tomanyi how Ugandans are rebellious

The good thing u will also test power if God says yes n see how hard these people are.

But i know we need money naye some people arent serious coz they don’t mind losing there lives coz they were brought up on survival.

So serriously if people are hard to sensitize force shd be applied n I support the govt to increase/ deploy more army to help us locate theses bad people who think that they a the only ones looking for survival.

Thanks

For God and my country”

“Stop misleading us Bobi Wine to some extent, they say stay at home z one of preventive measures of spreading CORONAVIRUS but people defy directives. As I speak your family z at Magere. U go in Rwanda and more developed countries and benchmark the habits there. That z African language they understand. Thank u Security agencies in Uganda,” Sselwanja Twail

But Bobi Wine had the support of other people who include Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

Kyambadde called upon security personnel not to harass Ugandans in the event of enforcing directives by President Museveni.