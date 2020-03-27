Singer and producer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre has been accused of sexual harassment by yet another artiste.

Kasese born dancehall artiste Jesca Pafra alias J-Pafra while appearing on NBS TV’s Uncut claimed that Daddy Andre harassed her in his studio as well.

Pafra was commenting in support of another upcoming artiste, a one Nadia Rania who maintains Andre has been incessantly begging for sex as a pre-requisite for them to shoot a video for their collaboration.

According to Pafra, her experience working with Ojambo came to an awkward climax after the latter smooched her without reciprocation while she pursued a chance to have her song recorded in his studio.

“These artistes who have achieved something are using many young female artistes. They are using us even after we pay our money. I have a personal experience with Daddy Andre, I paid him Shs1.5m to record my song, then he asked that I go to his studio at home in Najjera,” she said.

“When I reached the house, his studio was dark, he started touching me all over then he started ‘squeezing me’, I was disgusted and left the studio and refused to return until he met me in the sitting room. I succeeded but he took it personal thereafter,” she added.

Pafra claims that Andre on many occasions thereafter deliberately refused to hand over the song demos to her, but insisted on asking for sex first.

“One time he called me and said he was coming to Bwera, Kasese to handover the demos, but on condition that we sleep together,” Pafra claims.

“Upcoming artistes are suffering from these artistes and producers, we are being used, they think we admire them or must sleep with them,” she added.

She called upon Minister Nakiwala Kiyingi to reign on the matter, saying; “It is not only Daddy Andre, but there are also many more.”

Daddy Andre denies allegations (Video)

Nadia accused daddy Andre of asking her for sex in order to shoot a video.

Adre according to Sqoop denied the accusations, accusing Nadia of using him as a career ladder.