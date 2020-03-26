As the coronavirus pandemic rages on throughout the world, Uganda Wildlife Authority has moved quickly to control effects on the country’s wildlife by suspending activities aimed at research and tourism for primates.

In a statement released by UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha all the activities have been suspended until April 30, 2020.

“The Management of UWA has assessed the current situation and has come up with measures that will serve to protect Uganda’s wildlife heritage, our staff and visitors who come to our protected areas and tourism business in our protected areas. Consequently, primate tourism and research in all the protected areas has been suspended until April, 30 2020,” Mwandha said in the statement.

According to the statement, filming of primates has also been suspended whereas commercial motorcycles and bicycles in protected areas have also been suspended.

“We have relaxed the rescheduling of gorilla and chimpanzee tracking /. Tour operators are allowed to reschedule tracking permits for a maximum of two times up to March 31, 2022. This offer is valid even for those who booked 30% down payment.”

UWA says that despite the measures having implications on tourism activities and earnings, they are necessary to protect and conserve the wildlife resources.

“An internal COVID19 task force has been formed to work closely with the national task force and update and guide management on the day to day developments in the containment of the spread of the COVID19 and its implications to wildlife conservation and tourism in protected areas,”Mwandha said.