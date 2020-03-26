Members of parliament that traveled to Dubai in the last one month have been ambushed at their respective homes by medical officers and tested forcibly.

This follows an order from a committee set up by speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga to enforce the directives of president Museveni on coronavirus.

The committee ordered that Members of Parliament that returned from Dubai reveal themselves to the testing center in Entebbe before they can be publicly shamed.

Meanwhile, at the same time, medical officers with security personnel stormed the home of Nakifuma County MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko and made impromptu checks on him and his family.

Kafeero is one of the MPs that were defenestrated from parliament on Monday after the speaker got information that they had just returned from Dubai.

Although Dubai had not been listed as a high-risk country, 11 of the 14 coronavirus cases in Uganda have been from Dubai.