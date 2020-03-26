Different taxi parks, stages, and bus parks are empty as the presidential directive on public transport takes shape.

President Museveni in his address yesterday leveled a ban on all means of public transport, stopping commuter taxis, buses, Boda Bodas and tricycles commonly referred to as the tuk-tuk.

According to Museveni, public means of transport continue to endanger the public in the face of the COVID-19.

Already 14 cases have been declared in Uganda, one them a nine-month-old baby.

While addressing the nation yesterday, President Museveni said that his directive is on the basis of the nine-months-old bay whose parent was infected while on the journey to or from Kisumu.

“This person did not walk to Kisumu and back, they definitely used fast means,” he said, banning all public transport and calling for enforcement of the same.

On Thursday morning, the different security personnel was deployed to make sure the ban is in place.

A visit to the old taxi park and the different taxi stages in town showed they are all empty, while the roads are all clear.

Roadblocks have been placed on major roads and city exits to ensure the ban.

For instance in Kajansi, there is a crackdown on Boda Bodas and cars ferrying more than three people.