The UPDF and Police have formed a joint security task force that will among other duties help enforce President Museveni’s directives on combating the spread of coronavirus.

The president last week issued a number of directives which among others included banning of any political, social and cultural gatherings and closure of the country’s borders which are supposed to be followed by everyone.

In a joint press briefing on Wednesday addressed by Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, Lt.Col.Deo Akiiki, the deputy UPDF spokesperson and Lt.Col. Henry Obbo, the UPDF Land Forces spokesperson, it was said that the inter-agency task force will also help in supporting the Health Ministry in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

“The joint task force comprises of officers from the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prison Services (UPS), National Joint Intelligence Committee, Immigrations and Customs. Membership has also been extended to National Water and Sewerage Corporation, UMEME and KCCA,” Fred Enanga said.

He added that the joint task force is led by the deputy Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF, Lt.Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi whereas at operational level, the team is led by the Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj General Leopold Kyanda and it is stationed at the Police Joint Operation Center in Naguru.

Duties

The joint task force will monitor and ensure compliance with the measures issued by the president and the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Public is informed that the security forces have already deployed to ensure observance of; mandatory quarantine, Ministry of Health guidelines at non-agricultural work places and when using public transport,”Enanga said.

“The forces are further ensuring compliance with the closure of; educational institutions, merry-making venues, monthly markets and national borders and banning of; religious gatherings, political or cultural gatherings, weeding gatherings of more than 10 people and mass funeral gatherings.”

According to the police spokesperson, the joint task force will also monitor the security situation to avert any possible opportunistic criminal cases and ensure uninterrupted provision of vital services.

Consequently, the joint task force has put in place several telephone numbers that members of the public can call to report anyone who violates the guidelines.

The joint task force appeals to the public to pass vital security related information and non-compliance cases to the nearest Police or UPDF establishments. They can also be reached on 0800300100 (Toll Free), +256713250391, +256753997665 and +256714012734.

The new team will also work with the Health Ministry to offer additional evacuation support for suspected coronavirus cases around the country.

They can be reached on +256772 831 993, +256772 510 522 and +256772 354 011 to offer evacuation of suspected COVID19 cases.