Commuter taxi drivers have asked government to reduce on taxes imposed on fuel if they are to freely implement Covid-19 social distancing directive without inconveniences.

The drivers said that although they want to maintain the proposed sitting distance in the taxis of two passengers per seat, this would mean that they would have to raise transport charges going by the high fuel prices.

Yet passengers do not want to pay the raised transport charges.

That is why many have maintained the usual sitting arrangement (of three per seat) which is contrary to government’s directive.

When we visited the old taxi park, people were sitting three per seat as usual even with the risks associated with the coronavirus.

“Some of the passengers are against the new proposed sitting arrangement afraid that fares might be hiked,” said Abu Baker Ssempijja.

“Government should use force to help us to direct drivers to implement the preventive measures.”

Some taxi drivers have implemented the preventive measures but have raised the prices.

For instance for those going to Kasana, Luwero the charge is Shs 10,000 from Shs 7000.