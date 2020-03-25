As the country grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has implored customers with outstanding bills to clear them to pay so that they can access water.

In a tweet, the water body said that if people do not pay their water bills, it will have no money to pay its workers and to maintain the water system.

The tweet was not taken well among many of the customers.

Dear good people. We use money from customers who pay bills promptly to efficiently run the system. If we give out free water now, we shall not have any money to buy chemicals, pay power, staff etc. WE SHALL HAVE NO WATER TO SUPPLY AND NO ONE TO MAINTAIN THE SYSTEMS. — NWSC (@nwscug) March 25, 2020

Those who responded to it urged NWSC to be reasonable and allow people access water especially during this crisis.

A one Roger Kayz wrote: “But you have been gaining profits for centuries and doing savings, don’t be so mean that giving back to your customers at least for one month will make you collapse. Your excuse is too weak and annoying.”

Bismarck Erisah Trident said customers are not asking for free water but wanted the prices to go down.

“We are only saying reduce the amount we pay for a single unit period. If u maintain those prices, then people will fail to service their bills which will coz problems for those without water n yet it is the main gun we r using to fight Covid-19,” Trident wrote.

Nicholas Ssemanda wondered: “What happened to Corporate Social Responsibility?”