Singer Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has refuted claims that she is one the people that entered the country from United Arab Emirates, and could be roaming around with coronavirus.

The 32 singer claims she was in Tanzania, where she came in no contact with anyone infected.

“I was in Tanzania with people who are safe, we have been in touch with them and none of them is infected by this virus,’ she said.

Spice Diana claims she has been home and restricted her movements in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am now home and have not made movements. The person who people are attaching me to in Tanzania was on another team. I never met that person and I do not know him. The person is on Diamon Platinumz team,” she said.

A list has been making rounds on social media naming the number of people who are in the country from high risk countries.

This follows an update by the ministry of health which declared 9 cases of coronavirus all exported from Dubai.