Presidential Advisor on Special operations and first son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said his father, President Museveni, is the most successful revolutionary in Africa who is “undefeatable”.

Like he always does, Muhoozi passed on this message through his official twitter handle.

According to Muhoozi, Museveni is indefatigable and he pities those who think can defeat him.

General Yoweri Museveni, the most successful revolutionary in African history. I pity those who think they can defeat him. pic.twitter.com/Sa1asTz4Ii — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 25, 2020

“General Yoweri Museveni is the most successful revolutionary in African history,”he said.

“I pity those who think they can defeat him,”he added .

Muhoozi has recently been used his twitter handle to send coded messages clothed in nationalism and Uganda’s supposed military might.

At one point, he tweeted that whoever stands in Uganda’s way will be crushed.

He also early this week rebuked The New Vision for praising Rwanda’s response to Covid-19.

Muhoozi claimed that the story was discouraging to the patriots of Uganda.”

A number of senior journalists roundly criticised Muhoozi view forcing him say “I am sorry” if his message was not taken in good spirit..

But he insisted: “Uganda is always number one.”