An 8 month old baby has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda as the country recorded five more cases of the deadly coronavirus, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

According to the primary health care minister Moriku Joyce, the five cases include two of the six Chinese that had escaped to Zombo but were arrested and brought back into quarantine.

This brings to 14 the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda.

While addressing the press at Nile Avenue, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services announced the victims also included an 8 month old baby who presented with symptoms in Iganga.

“The baby’s father had traveled from Kisumu, Kenya. The baby presented with flu and difficulty in breathing. Seeing the signs, health workers took samples and sent them to the Uganda Virus Institute which tested positive,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Dr. Mwebesa however noted that the baby has been isolated and was reacting well to treatment.

Dr Mwebesa also announced that the first case of the new five cases is a 63 year old Ugandan who traveled from Germany.

“The second is a 57 Ugandan male in Adjumani and he is currently isolated in Adjumani general hospital,”

Dr. Mwebesa said that the case in Adjumani had not traveled abroad but would once in a while cross the border point at South Sudan to sell salt.

Court proceedings for the six Chinese have been halted pending the two positive cases among them.

Uganda now has a total of 14 positive cases having announced eight new cases this week and the index case on Saturday last week.