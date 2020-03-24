When you mention Coronavirus, many people instantly get scared and fear for the worst.

Since the first case was confirmed over the weekend, Ugandans have gone into overdrive speculating what will happen next. Now the cases are nine and for some people, their lives have come to a standstill.

Will there be a lockdown?

Shops have been emptied, the usually scruffy offices are airly and Kampala streets are less congested for the first time in the long time.

You can play a five-minute football match on Kanjokya street in Bukoto without the fear of being run over by vehicles.

Yet as The Rogue, I think this is time to radiate more hope than doom. You and I will survive this coronavirus.

We survived the NRA war, the Kony war, the Ebola scare of the late 90s and the Tsunami of 1998 that brought with it the deadly cholera which killed a number of people in Kampala (surprisingly with the exception of the mentally sick).

So here is a fool’s guide to protecting yourself against coronavirus. Read it carefully and follow it to the letter. What I have written here is not new but just needs emphasis.

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds.

This should be done with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser. If you can, wash your hands every after five minutes because we touch so many things.

Don’t greet people

I meant don’t shake hands while greeting people. You can just clasp your hands as a sign of respect but please don’t shake hands fwaa…

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue

Not everyone with flu or cough has coronavirus. But if you do have flue or cough close your mouth and cover your nose with a face mask. r flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Keep a social distance

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell.

Please there is no need for you to come to town if all you are going to do is to count vehicles or sit on the verandah and gossip about which rich man is sleeping with the hot mobile money agent.

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell.

And lastly even if you get an itch on your eyes, nose or mouth, don’t touch. Withstand the itch especially if you have dirty fingers.

Eat well, sleep well and exrecise regularly even if it means doing so in your room.

Don’t give coronavirus an excuse to get you. Stay well and safe. Don’t panic

