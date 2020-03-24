NAMWANJE SALMAH POLICE March 23RD, 2020

The police have intensified operations to enforce the presidential directives that are aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

The operations also led to the arrest of 14 bar owners in Mpigi and 24 in Buwama.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists yesterday that police have deployed heavily at all border points including the 103 un-gazetted entrances where the foot and motorised patrols are done.

Since the announcement, he said, several operations have been carried out throughout the country arresting several people for disobeying lawful orders.

Thirteen Congolese were arrested and Rwenshama landing site in Rukungiri district and put under quarantine and will be charged in court for illegal entry.

“I want to indicate that all our border points were beefed up with additional deployments to ensure strict adherence to the border lockdown,” Enanga said.

He said the police had also repatriated nine Tanzanian traders who had entered Uganda through Mwanza.

Eighty Ugandans from Rwanda are also under quarantine in Kisoro under medical surveillance.

Several pastors and other religious leaders were also arrested over the weekend for disobeying orders.

Enanga said the police is working to decongest cells by giving bond to minor offenders.

The police also cautioned public transporters against overloading.

Enanga said the police road and safety department has already gotten orders not to allow public transport vehicles to carry more then the required number.

The police has applauded the general public for being vigilant and reporting all suspected cases.