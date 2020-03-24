The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the directorate of citizenship and immigration have suspended operations for a period of 30 days over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, cabinet on Monday directed that the two entities suspend business.

“Cabinet has today authorized NIRA and Immigration effective tomorrow close business to the public for the next thirty (30) days. Accordingly the public is hereby advised,”Opondo tweeted.

The latest development would mean that those who would wish to get new or renew national identification cards and passports among other documents will have to wait for at least next month to have the documents processed.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a number of economies have stalled all over the world as the globe struggles with the pandemic.

Uganda has since closed all its borders not to allow anyone coming in or going out via air, land and water whereas public gatherings have also been banned as one of the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

President Museveni is expected to announce new measures in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening in the wake of eight new coronavirus cases in the country.