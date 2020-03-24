The prevailing circumstances have called on many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working. Many are required to spend more time at home with their loved ones, and MultiChoice Group (MCG) has committed to supporting its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained.

To ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19. It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones,” says MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.

The video entertainment company is not only expanding its content offering for news, but there will also be more kids shows, movies and curated sports content.

“In light of the disruptions to the school year in Uganda, we are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged,” said Hassan Saleh, the MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director.

Live sports has suffered a notable impact globally as a result of sporting federations correctly prioritising the safety of players and fans alike, by adhering to accepted measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. MCG has acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe, and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

It is important to note that due care has been taken to ensure that employees, customers, production houses and suppliers also have limited risk of exposure. A number of sports, film and production crews may not be able to continue working, but customers will be updated of any programme schedules and changes in the coming days and weeks.

“We are taking great care for our staff and have put in place all precautionary measures to ensure their safety,” Saleh adds. “In light of this we have advised our customers that there may be a delay in our ability to attend to customer queries. However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available, and we will do our best to sort out any issues they may have, timeously.”

Ugandans can access self service through MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, WhatsApp, and by using the USSD Code *206#.

There will be regular updates from various section of the business providing further details around the company’scommitment to ensure their is continuity in provision of the best video entertainment even during these challenging times.

From today:

Stay In the Know

To ensure that your provided with broad access to credible information at this time, news channels will be made more widely available on the markets. News networks including CNN (channel 415), Euronews (channel 414), BBC World News (channel 400), Aljazeera (channel 406) and Africanews (channel 417) have been included, as well as the many other local DStv news channels in markets. GOtv customers will also get the brand-new channel Africanews (channel 47) available on GOtv Max and Plus. While BBC News (channel 41) and CNN (channel 342) will be open to GOtv Max, Plus and Value customers.

For the Kids

Revision has been made accessible for lessons from educational channels including Mindset (DStv Channel 319) available on catch up; while also adding educational channels Da Vinci (DStv 318 and GOtv 359) until the end of May to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged. PBS packed with thrilling content opens to DStv Access (DStv Channel 31) and GOtv Plus (GOtv Channel 358). In addition to this Cartoon Network will also keep the little ones entertained catch it on DStv channel 310 and GOtv 365.

Re-live Sports

As you are aware, live sport is massively impacted; the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for you to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time have been acquired. In addition, we have opened SS1 to DStv Compact plus and Compact, this channel will thrill customers with past sport stories that have created some of sports most magical moments.

Also opened is SS7 which will showcase Motorsport action to DStv Access. While GOtv customers will have access to GOtv Select 4 opened to compact customers to Re-Live the Premier league. GOtv Select 5 which will showcase past WWE content will also be opened to Compact and Family customers.