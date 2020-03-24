In the wake of coronavirus that has disrupted livelihoods, MTN Uganda has today fully scrapped off transaction fees on sending mobile money.

The 30-day offer is aimed at minimizing the exchange of physical currency that have been considered another way of transmitting the virus.

“MTN customers can send any amount of money every day to #MTNMoMo customers free of charge.This offer is designed to reduce risk of #CoronaVirus transmission by avoiding physical exchange of currency notes. Dial *165*1# #FightCoronaTogether,” the company said in a statement.

Previously, the telecommunication firm had only issued the charge on transactions below Shs 30,000.

According to the company’s CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte, this is because almost 85% of its subscribers send mobile money below Shs 30,000.

“Charges are only on mobile money transactions from one person to another; P-2-P (MTN customers). There are no charge on Wallet to Bank or Bank to Wallet transactions. Concluding that there will also be no charge on MoMoPay transactions as well on customers and merchants,” the company said in a statement