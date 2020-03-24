The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed three legislators who recently returned from a trip in Dubai, United Arab Emirates not to step in parliament until they have been tested and cleared of coronavirus.

The three MPs are Nakifuma MP Kafeero Ssekitoleko; Lwengo Woman MP, Cissy Namujju and Sempala Kigozi of Makindye Ssabagabo.

Uganda has so far confirmed nine cases of coronavirus all of which have connections to Dubai. All those who tested positive had transited through Dubai.

It all started when Jalia Bintu, raised concern over what she called indiscipline by some of the MPs who visited Dubai and had refused to self quarantine themselves.

Jovah Kamateka, the Mitooma Woman MP said she had received complaints from the public that the ministry of Health is not responding complaints and concerns raised by the public through the toll free numbers provided by the Ministry.

The Leader of Opposition, Betty AOL Ochan demanded for an explanation from government on measures it has put in place to prevent inmates who have been arrested after the outbreak of Covid-19 from speeding it while in detention.

Kadaga asked members to record (Audio and Video) messages on Covid-19 in their respective local languages to sensitise and educate their constituents.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation in the wake of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.