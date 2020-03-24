Over the next weeks and probably months, The Nile Post will continually give updates and news on Covid-19, which has ravaged the world, Uganda inclusive.

Uganda now has nine confirmed cases of Covid-19.

At Next Media and Nile Post, we shall try to explain some of the new terms that have come into common usage as a result of the outbreak.

Today, we look at social distancing.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing or physical distancing is a set of non-pharmaceutical infection control actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

The objective of social distancing is to reduce the probability of contact between persons carrying an infection, and others who are not infected, so as to minimize disease transmission, morbidity and ultimately, mortality.

Social distancing is most effective when an infection can be transmitted via droplet contact (coughing or sneezing); direct physical contact, including sexual contact; indirect physical contact (e.g. by touching a contaminated surface or airborne transmission (if the microorganism can survive in the air for long periods).

Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.

Other examples of social distancing that allow you to avoid larger crowds or crowded spaces are:

Working from home instead of at the office

Closing schools or switching to online classes

Visiting loved ones by electronic devices instead of in person

Cancelling or postponing conferences and large meetings