Chinese tycoon Jack Ma has delivered on his promise to aid countries that are battling Covid-19 including Uganda.

According to a tweet from the World Health Organisation (Uganda) an Ethiopian Airlines carrying the

consignment of medical supplies landed at Entebbe airport this afternoon.

Good news: Ethiopian Airlines carrying the @jackma consignment of support towards #COVID19 response just landed at Entebbe airport. #Uganda received 100,000 masks,

20,089 test kits

741 Personal Protective Equipment and 1,111 face shields #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nnuTwXyWO0 — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 24, 2020

Ma has sent similar shipments of medical supplies to countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.