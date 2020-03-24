The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has ordered the release of all suspects with minor offences from police cells.

According to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the order was made in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s our position not to congest the cells because the passage of suspects to courts is restricted to high risk cases which has impact on public safety,”Enanga said.

The Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe last week ordered suspension of all court proceedings for a period of 32 days and consequently, only those with special cases will have their pleas taken as well as bail hearing.

This would mean that a number of people would remain in police cells without being produced in court, yet the law stipulates that a suspect should not be in police custody beyond 48 hours without being taken to court.

The latest move by police is also intended to ease on congestion that would be created in police cells yet this is a fertile ground for the spread of coronavirus.

According to the police spokesperson, suspects for misdemeanors and petty crimes will be released on police bond.

As part of the new measures, members of the public have been asked not to police stations or posts to report the petty offences via phones and they are registered but offenders will not be arrested.

“Police officers have been trained on how to identify minor offences or capital offences and can advise members of the public on what to do,” the Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye said.

Some of the minor offences being referred to included common assaults, fighting, traffic offences that don’t involve accidents.

President Museveni last week banned any form of gatherings involving more than 10 people that he said are a fertile ground for the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“… we should deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,”Museveni said.