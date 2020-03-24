President Museveni is expected to announce new measures to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, night the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng announced 8 new coronavirus cases in Uganda.

However, the senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama has in a message said the president will again address the country on the new cases.

“With eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed yesterday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the country today at 4pm. Broadcast will be live on televisions and radios,”Wanyama tweeted.

This will be Museveni’s fourth address to the nation in less than a week and is expected to announce new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Health Minister said all the eight new cases were travelers from Dubai using Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates flights to Entebbe.

“All the eight cases are Ugandan nationals who traveled back from Dubai, UAE; two on March 20 and six on March 22, 2020 aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines flights. This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to nine,” Dr Aceng said.