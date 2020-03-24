Members of Parliament from Kampala under their umbrella body Kampala Parliamentary Association have outlined five action points that government should address in this trying moment of the deadly COVID19 disease.

The legislators led by Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West said the issue of relaxing and rescheduling loans payments by the commercial banks, suspension of rent fee, motivational allowances to the health workers who have given their life to fight the epidemic among others should urgently be addressed by the government.

Nsereko asked government to engage all commercial banks to relax and reschedule loans of those that are indebted for a period of 90- 120 days in this trying moment of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The MPs also implored the National Social Security Fund to allow the savers access 10 to 20 percent of their savings in order help them sustain themselves in this trying moment.

They said the issue of paying for utilities like water and electricity should also be urgently addressed by the government in order to ease the burden on people who are now quarantined in their homes.