President Museveni has said that the confirmed coronavirus patients are responding well to treatment given to them.

On Monday night, the Health Ministry confirmed eight new coronavirus cases from travellers from Dubai.

Speaking to the nation on Tuesday, Museveni said he was optimistic the country would overcome the pandemic.

“The people who escape and try to hide are endangering themselves unnecessarily. There is a possibility that you can be treated even if you are infected. There’s a possibility that one can be treated,”Museveni said.

Museveni said he had this morning talked to doctors at Entebbe grade B hospital to inquire about the patients and that he was told three of them were responding well to treatment.

“The situation is manageable. We have got the people being treated and some of the people are responding well. The appetite for the first patient has returned.”

The president also talked about circumstances surrounding the latest confirmed cases whom he said had been checked on return from Dubai and at first tested negative but they later turned out positive of coronavirus.

“When the first results came out, they tested negative. One doctor made a mistake and sent them away but when the other samples came, they were positive,”Museveni said.

He noted that the surveillance teams had to look for the eight people and were later recovered from Makindye, Masaka and Kayunga among other areas before being put on treatment.

According to Museveni, experts are monitoring the situation to see how far the eight had mixed with the population.

The president said that if the country’s borders and airport had been closed earlier than it was did, the nine cases could have been avoided.

“All these nine cases came from Dubai. If we had closed the airport two days before, these people would not have come in. We however had to consult and send a notice according to international law.

He however asked members of the public to follow the guidelines put in place to help combat the spread of the virus.

Guidelines

Don’t get near anybody coughing or sneezing. Don’t get into the public if you are sneezing or coughing. Always wash your hands with water and soap Avoid touching your soft parts of the body. This virus goes through the soft parts of the body including the mouth, nose and eyes.