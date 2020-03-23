The Uganda People’s Defence Forces(UPDF) will manage all the quarantine centres in Kampala and Entebbe the Nile Post has learnt.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, following the pronouncement of coronavirus in Uganda, a team of doctors from the UPDF were trained by the Ministry of Health and have been dispatched to Entebbe airport, Entebbe grade B hospital and all other places where isolated or quarantined people are being monitored.

“Dr. Capt Kyitahimbwa of Air Force and Dr Capt Magoba of SFC have been tasked to oversee all quarantine centers in Kampala and Entebbe areas to ensure compliance with the already given guidelines,”Brig.Karemire said in a post on his social media pages.

He said that hotels in Entebbe where isolated cases are held include Protea, Imperial Botanical, Central Inn and Mission Hotel among others whereas in Kampala they include Arch apartments, Emin Pasha Hotel and Protea among others.

The Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine was quoted urging Ugandans to adhere to the guidelines set by government.

“When it is time to listen, Ugandans should listen. When it is time to act they should act instead of spending more time talking they should implement. Countries that delayed to act are having greater challenges,”Dr.Atwine said.

A few weeks ago, government imposed travel restrictions on travelers from 16 countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, travelers from Italy, US, UK, France, San Marino, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, China, Iran and Spain and individuals from those countries who insisted on coming to Uganda were ordered to undergo quarantine for at least 14 days at their own cost.

The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday revealed that a total of 1827 travelers including Ugandans have been quarantined over the coronavirus pandemic.

“To date, a total of 1827 travelers including Ugandans and others traveling back home have been identified as coming from high risk countries for purposes of follow-up. About 827 are completing self-quarantine while about 1000 are under quarantine,” Aceng said.

The latest development of deploying the army to manage quarantine centres is meant to ensure no one leaves the facilities as had earlier been reported.

A group of Chinese nationals escaped from a quarantine centre and were arrested in Zombo, near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo as they tried to flee the country.

They were returned to Kampala and will be tried in courts of law.