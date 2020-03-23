Abbey Walusimbi, a Ugandan student at the University of Messina, Southern Italy has talked to Nile Post about life under a total lockdown. Walusimbi has also warned fellow Ugandans back home to ‘prepare for the worst’ if they don’t heed to government advice.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9, 2020 imposed a national quarantine, which restricted movement of the Italian population except out of necessity, work and health circumstances in response to the growing numbers of the coronavirus cases in the country.

With Italy now being regarded as the new epicenter of the virus in Europe as confirmed cases continue to serge, the Prime Minister is expected to impose further restrictions. Italy as of March 22, 2020 had 59,138 confirmed cases and 5,476 deaths.

In a phone interview with this reporter, Walusimbi, a student of Masters in International Management and Business Consulting said that they are living in a ‘state of fear’ and life is becoming harder with each passing day.

“We are living in a state of constant fear for our lives. It’s hard not to feel this way when you constantly see ambulances coming to pick up infected people, sometimes dead bodies of your neighbors. Life is extremely hard especially for students. We don’t work, we have no means of financial assistance at all,” Walusimbi said.

“I am worried that if the situation continues the way it is, in the next few weeks I will run out of money to buy food. I don’t know what will happen after that. It is terrifying.”

Walusimbi said that life was normal before March as they could attend their lectures and meet up with colleagues after school, which was replaced with a ‘sense of paranoia and mistrust among people right now.’

“We spend the whole day indoors, lectures are all online and the only time I go out is to buy food from the supermarket which also flies off the shelves faster than they can restock it, so sometimes you don’t find it there.”

The Uganda government earlier this month sent $61,800 to the Ugandan students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus in China as relief to help them in buying supplies and necessities. Walusimbi told this website that they have also tried to seek for assistance from the government but all their efforts are yet to yield any affirmative results.

“For now, we are trying to look for each other and constantly keeping in touch through social media since we are in quarantine,” Walusimbi told Nile Post.

CAUTION TO FELLOW UGANDANS

Walusimbi warned Ugandans, especially the youth who think that the virus only affects older people to be vigilant and heed to advice from the Ministry of Health and government.

“The threat of coronavirus is real, this is no ordinary flu and no age group is completely safe. I have friends my age who are on ventilators right now, fighting for their lives. It’s extremely imperative that young Ugandans understand this,” he said.

Over the weekend, President Museveni announced more stringent measures including the closure of all Ugandan borders on land, sea and air as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Unnecessary movements were also advised against.

Uganda, according to the ministry of Health also announced its first positive case of the virus in a Ugandan national aged 36, who traveled back into the country from Dubai on March 21, 2020.

In case one feels any symptoms of the COVID19, The Ministry of Health provided toll free numbers; 0800 203 033 , 0800 100 066 OR TEXT ‘ALERT’ AND SEND TO 6767.