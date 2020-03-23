Police in Kampala has arrested two people over charges related to poisoning food, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to Halima Nakakande, a trader dealing in St.Balikuddembe market, she has lost over shs10 million after a truck full of carrots saw liquid soap poured in it by the suspects while on its way to the market.

“I made an order on Wednesday for 95 bags and the truck was supposed to arrive in Kampala by Thursday but after confirming it had crossed the border at Busia into Uganda, the phone numbers for the driver and the turn-boy wen off,”Nakakande narrates.

She says that efforts to reach out to the duo proved futile, prompting her to call Kenya where the vehicle had come from and the owner was able to track it in Iganga town where it had been parked.

“On arrival, we didn’t find the driver and turn –boy but they later showed up and said they had been kidnapped by unknown people on gunpoint and ordered them to park the vehicle in Iganga.”

The businesswoman narrates that on further interrogation, the two suspects claimed they had reported a case of aggravated robbery at Iganga police but accepted to drive the vehicle to Kampala.

“On opening the truck, all the 95 bags of carrots worth shs 10 million had rotten after soap was poured in it. A jerrican of liquid soap was also recovered,”Nakakande says.

She however says that she suspects that her business rivals in Nakasero market could have been behind the move to connive with the driver and turn-boy to pour soap in the vehicle to spoil the perishables.

“In 2017, a similar thing happened when fuel was poured in my carrots worth over shs15 million but the suspects were never arrested. I reported a case of adulteration of food at Kireka police on SD 32/20/11/2017,”Nakakande says.

“There is a group of fellow carrot traders from Nakasero market who want to control the business by putting in place quotas, a move we don’t agree with. They might be the ones behind all these schemes to cripple us for refusing to join them.”

When contacted for a comment, St.Balikuddembe market chairperson, Godfrey Kayongo confirmed that reports of fuel and soap poured in carrots of some of traders had reached his desk but urged government to swing into action to save the situation.

“The Minister of Trade, Amelia Kyambadde should come in to save the situation because traders are losing millions of money,”Kayongo said.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest of Titus Gisiri and George Ngatiya.

He noted that they are being investigated over food adulteration.

A case of suspected food poisoning has been opened at Owino police post under SD35/21/033/20.

This website has however separately learnt that Police has written to the Kampala Central Division Town Clerk to visit and examine the carrots to help in investigations in regards to food adulteration.

“The purpose of this letter is to request you to visit the spoilt carrots at Owino market and have them examined and furnish us with a report of the cause of the damage,” reads in part, the letter by the police post’s officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department.