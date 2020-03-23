Next Media Services has announced her commitment to fight the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has claimed lives of hundreds and left thousands bedridden in critical condition across the world with a special bulletin.

On Saturday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed Uganda’s first case of Covid-19 of a national who had just flown in from Dubai using Ethiopian Airlines.

The Next Media Services Chief Strategy Officer Mr. Joseph Kigozi said that as a responsible media house, a decision had been reached to focus on the fight against Covid-19. The decision has compelled Next Media to temporarily shelve releasing a road-map on how it will cover the 2021 elections.

“We have decided to realign all our resources to play a leading role in disseminating accurate information towards this trying moment in not only Uganda but also globally,” Kigozi pronounced.

Kigozi explained that, “Being a leading multimedia brand for East Africa, it’s our civic duty to play a leading role in providing bold, accurate and relevant information in regards to Covid-19 spread and prevention.”

He described the commitment as wholesale, “To use all our resources, both human and technical resources, to ensure that every Ugandan in every part of Uganda has access to relevant, timely and accurate information in regards to prevention of Covid-19.”

In his March 22, 2020 address to the nation, President Yoweri Museveni advised Ugandans to stay at home where possible to reduce on chances of contracting the incurable virus.

As a consequence of this new state of affairs, “Our programming schedules have been tailor made to ensure that every Ugandan who has stayed at home courtesy of the directives does not miss out on the information because we have developed programs to cater for students, who are staying at home but also whoever stays at home and needs to know what is happening in the country, we will keep them abreast.”

To enlighten further the public about Covid-19 and its prevention, Next Media Services Head of News and Current Affairs Joyce Bagala revealed that a new special news bulletin has been allocated to relay information pertaining to Covid-19.

“We are going to start a special bulletin specifically about Covid-19. The bulletin will happen at 4:30pm and will fact check. You will know what is there to know about Covid-19, what is right or wrong, what is a rumour, and/or a myth. All are going to be in the bulletin so just stay tuned.”Bagala said

By time of this report, Uganda had just recorded her first case of Covid-19 with the global deaths continuing to be registered.

Next Media Services is committed to working with the Government and Ministry of Health to ensure that the issued guidelines and directives to prevent Covid-19 are adhered to.