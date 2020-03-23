The High Court in Kampala has set conditions that need to be fulfilled so as to hear the bail application by former Security Minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

Tumukunde last week asked court to release him on bail so that he can resume with consultations for his presidential bid as well as to be able to fend for his family since he is their sole bread winner.

However, the head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, Justice Wilson Kwesiga has said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of conditions have to be met for the bail application to continue.

“The application shall be heard and disposed of through written submissions of the applicant’s and respondent’s advocates,” Justice Kwesiga said.

Consequently, he said Tumukunde’s lawyers will file written submissions and serve them to the respondents not later than March 28, 2020 before the latter respond to the same not later than April 3, 2020.

“Ruling of the court will be on April, 14, 2020.”

The head of the criminal division however ordered that all pre-trial proceedings be transferred from City Hall to Buganda Road magistrate court so as to manage them using the vide-link.

The latest developments come in the wake of the directive by the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe who ordered suspension of all court proceedings over coronavirus for 32 days.

Only plea taking and bail applications in special cases will be heard during this period.

Charges

The state alleges that retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde was on the 5th day of March 2020 at Impala Avenue Kololo in the Kampala district found in possession a modified AK 47 rifle and a Star pistol without valid firearm certificates.

The state further alleges that while appearing on NBS Television in Kamwokya during the Morning Breeze show, Tumukunde made utterances that if he was Rwanda, he would wish to cause change in Uganda.

According to the state, these statements were aimed at instigating Rwanda to overthrow the Ugandan government.