Uganda has confirmed eight more positive cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number to nine.

Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Aceng announced that all the cases are of Ugandan nationals.

“All the cases are Ugandan nationals from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates aboard the Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines which brings the total number to 9,” Aceng announced.

Aceng said that the travelers were not intercepted at the Airport because Dubai was not identified as a potential risk country according to the global rankings.

“1356 travelers are under follow up with 774 under institutional quarantine while 582 are still under self-quarantine,” Aceng said.

Minister Aceng has now appealed to all travelers who have been to Dubai in the recent past to “immediately call the toll free number for further follow-up,”

Aceng also urged the general public to appeal to the measures put in place by the Ministry and also to remain calm and practice preventative measures.

“Maintain a social distance of 4 meters, please,”

Uganda confirmed its index case on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a Ugandan national aged 36 who came into the country on Wednesday last week from Dubai via Ethiopian Airlines.

President Museveni has since closed the country’s borders in air, sea, and land among other protective measures.

In case one feels any symptoms of the COVID19, The Ministry of Health provided toll-free numbers; 0800 203 033, 0800 100 066 OR TEXT ‘ALERT’ AND SEND TO 6767.