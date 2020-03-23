Police has swung into action and arrested several teachers and pupils at Daffodil Primary School and Kabojja Junior School, Kitante branch for defying President Museveni’s order on gatherings.

The president last week ordered all schools to close whereas any political, social, cultural or any other form of gatherings were also banned for a period of 32 days to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Monday, Kira road police led by the DPC, Michael Kasigire swung into action to raid the schools after being alerted of gatherings.

“At Daffodil, we found 53 teachers gathered whereas at Kabojja Junior School, there were 21 teachers and five pupils. Our investigations indicate that the five children had come to do interviews,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

The police mouthpiece said that teachers and parents are currently recording statements at Kira road police station after which they will be cautioned and asked to return home.

“We ask school heads not to be tempted to allow any students or pupils access the premises because any form of gatherings were banned. Let us follow the guidelines by the president on preventing the spread of coronavirus,”Owoyesigyire said.

On Wednesday, President Museveni ordered the closure of all schools in the country right from pre-school to universities in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,”Museveni said.

He explained that it is in the interest of the citizens’ health that they avoid gatherings which would be a fertile ground for the coronavirus to spread.

Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola ordered all police commanders and units to ensure they enforce Museveni’s order with immediate effect.

“The guidelines must be enforced with immediate effect. All units must ensure compliance. Ensure all religious gatherings and places of worship are closed,” Ochola’s message through AIGP Brig. Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff read in part.